Episode 1244 Scott Adams: In Hindsight, A More Transparent Election Might’ve Been A Good Idea

January 6, 2021
Content:

  • The lack of a transparent, credible election
  • Refusal to even allow evaluation of the evidence
  • A failure of government
  • A need to treat corruption concerns fairly
  • Congress is a disaster
  • Should social media manipulate public opinion?

