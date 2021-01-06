My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

The lack of a transparent, credible election

Refusal to even allow evaluation of the evidence

A failure of government

A need to treat corruption concerns fairly

Congress is a disaster

Should social media manipulate public opinion?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1244 Scott Adams: In Hindsight, A More Transparent Election Might’ve Been A Good Idea appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.