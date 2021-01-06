Here Is What the President Told Pro-Trump Rioters Before They Stormed the Capitol

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful," President Donald Trump tweeted after some of the supporters he had urged to gather in Washington, D.C., for a "Save America March" aimed at preventing President-elect Joe Biden from taking office stormed the Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered to officially tally the election results. "No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order—respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Before today's riot, Trump also asked his followers to protest peacefully, and the responsibility for the violence lies first and foremost with the individuals who committed it. Yet it was predictable that at least some Trump supporters would go beyond peaceful protest after he spent two months insisting that he actually won the election by a landslide, a fact that he said would be apparent but for a massive criminal conspiracy that delivered a phony victory to Biden. Today is the day when Congress was scheduled to affirm that victory, which Trump has persistently portrayed as an intolerable threat to democracy.

"These people are not going to take it any longer," Trump declared at a Washington, D.C., rally that began an hour before the joint session of Congress convened. "They rigged an election. They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before…Hundreds of thousands of American patriots are committed to the honesty of our elections and the integrity of our glorious republic. All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they're doing, and stolen by the fake news media. That's what they've done and what they're doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore….We will stop the steal."

Trump made the stakes clear. "We're going to have somebody in there that should not be in there," he said, "and our country will be destroyed. And we're not going to stand for that."

How did Trump propose to "stop the steal"? He held out the vain hope that Vice President Mike Pence would reverse the election results by rejecting electoral votes for Biden from several swing states—a power the vice president does not actually have. "I hope Mike is going to do the right thing," Trump said. "If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election….He has the absolute right to do it….Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. And if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country, because you're sworn to uphold our Constitution. "

But Pence decided that "the right thing," in terms of Trump's personal desires, was the wrong thing under the Constitution. "I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority," Pence said in a statement he issued as Trump was speaking. "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."