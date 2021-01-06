My Thoughts on January 6, 2021

I've had much difficulty summarizing my thoughts about the past 24 hours. This interview on Spectrum 1 News (Austin) is my best effort.
I've had much difficulty summarizing my thoughts about the past 24 hours. This interview on Spectrum 1 News (Austin) is my best effort.