The counter-revolution prepares to ramp up in 2021

Welcome to 2021 – although many are praying it will be better than the Annus Horribis that was 2021, many have their doubts. So hold on to your Happy New Year cheer: you are going to need it.

With just hours to go, the intended election of creepy Uncle Joe looms near, and the usual suspects are moving forward to make the most of it. And of his designated replacement. (I understand that the betting right now is whether or not Uncle Joe stays in office as long was William Henry Harrison. (Harrison (“Tippecanoe”) died of something he supposedly caught at his Inauguration just 31 days later, back in 1847.)

As I write this, Georgia’s election for TWO conscript fathers/mothers (“Conscript Parents” in Nancy Pelosi lingo) is underway. Everyone is screaming foul and fraud and doom. (As I asked (and answered) before, will Georgia save the republic? No, it will not, regardless of who wins.)

Back to the point: a massive and general assault on cultural norms and individual liberties – especially free speech and the right of free association – is looming. I call this a counter-revolution (and not the first in our American history). Why? Because the so-called “left” (the enemy of liberty) is pushing back against the American Revolution – the American War of Independence. That war, that revolution, was not just against a colonial power. It was against an ideology in which there were rulers (hereditary and via violent (massive, usually) means, with an elite (nobility) and in which ordinary people had little in the way of recognized rights, liberty, and a voice in governing themselves. Today the enemy (regressives; the street mob; the social-justice warriors, so-called liberals, left-wing, progressives) seeks to overturn that conflict’s results. And “reset” society and nations – immorally stealing more and more liberty, further chipping away at the idea of self-government.

Under the presumably incoming Biden regime, there are many efforts being pushed and implemented.

One of these is a plan to further subvert religion and education.

The “Human Rights Campaign” organization in DC recently published a long laundry list of demands to provide “equal rights” to their particular special interest group (SIG).

Which, in my opinion, includes many denials of rights to everyone NOT in their SIG – and ultimately, even their own clientele.

In a document, “Blueprint…” the HRC demands, in the field of education, two particularly nasty changes:

Ensure Nondiscrimination Policies and Science Based Curricula Are Not Undermined by Religious Exemptions to Accreditation Standards

Language regarding accreditation of religious institutions of higher education in the Higher Education Opportunity Act could be interpreted to require accrediting bodies to accredit religious institutions that discriminate or that do not meet science based curricula standards. The Department of Education should issue a regulation clarifying that this provision, which requires accreditation agencies to “respect the stated mission” of religious institutions, does not require the accreditation of religious

institutions that do not meet neutral accreditation standards including nondiscrimination policies and scientific curriculum requirements.

Mandate Public Notice for Receipt of Title IX Religious Exemptions by Colleges and Universities

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 allows religious colleges and universities to be exempted from nondiscrimination requirements on the basis of sex. Until recently, the college or university had to affirmatively seek an exemption from the Department of Education (ED). Some religious colleges and universities have requested an exemption from Title IX with regards to LGBTQ students. Students should have the ability to know which schools have claimed a right to discriminate against them in advance of applying for admission. ED should issue a regulation mandating that colleges and universities once again request exemptions, and provide public notice of their request for and receipt of a religious exemption. In addition, ED should provide a publicly available list of colleges and universities that have received religious exemptions.

Now, a lot of people may say, “so what? I’m not one of those religious nuts that this is aimed at. It is no skin off my nose if Liberty University or Oral Roberts University or Abilene Christian University loses their accreditation or their federal money. In fact, I think it is good that SOME schools are getting off the federal teat.” (Agreed with the last.)

But when we stop and think about it, we realize this is just another step.

If the Congress and Biden (or Harris) squat in the White House and pass laws like this about those who are deemed “homophobic” or deny “scientific facts” about transgender humans, what is next? Certainly the same institutions that these “recommendations” are aimed at are probably also guilty of denying OTHER “science” and “reality.” It may also be those that dispute Al Gore’s claims of manmade climate change (global warming). It may be those who refuse to teach that “America” (racist, sexist, homophobic, etc.) was established in 1619 and is built on a foundation of slavery, genocide, and conquest. Or maybe what they teach about the “gender roles” (according to their religious doctrines). It may be that they deny that the age of the earth is billions of years, or that humans are the product of blind evolution.

Again, maybe this won’t bother a lot of people. Consider, though, what happens if the same “scientific” measure is applied to other ideas that they don’t like.

Like economics? Is it going to be forbidden to teach Austrian economics? Principles of the free market? (Not capitalism, in which governments are the dominant partner with so-called private business.) Or will Keynesian economics be required – or even Modern Monetary Policy?

Will factual history be replaced by one of the bizarre schemes of history being promoted by many?

Will the study of English and American literature of the 15th-20th Centuries be banned because they were all a bunch of racist, sexist, homophobes?

Will education become (even more) propaganda for the State and the enemies of liberty? Will home-schooling and private-schooling be abolished because it teaches the wrong things?

All of this is possible. And must be fought, if we are to regain our lost liberty.