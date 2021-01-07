Hey girls, sorry it’s been so long since I’ve written… life has been sooo crazy lately!
The post Babylon Mom: Learn To Love Yourself, Even When Your Compulsive Shopping Threatens Your Family's Finances appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
Hey girls, sorry it’s been so long since I’ve written… life has been sooo crazy lately!
The post Babylon Mom: Learn To Love Yourself, Even When Your Compulsive Shopping Threatens Your Family's Finances appeared first on The Babylon Bee.