My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

We NEED to know elections are credible

Why not take 10 days for a confidence audit?

We NEED an honest free press…we don’t have one

Supporting protests while condemning violence

NO fraud evidence has been court reviewed

Why they don’t want Assange free to speak

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1245 Scott Adams: Let’s Discuss the Capitol Protest and Elon Musk’s Prediction appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.