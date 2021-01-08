WASHINGTON, D.C.—Several witnesses claimed they saw piles of clothes and personal items being thrown out of a White House window onto the front lawn this morning. Closer examination revealed the items belonged to Vice President Mike Pence and included cargo pants, a WOW 1998 CD, a Carman record, a well-worn copy of The Handmaid's Tale, several sweater vests, a Bill Gaither Homecoming VHS collection, several Boy Scouts badges, and a Bible.

The post Trump Begins Throwing Pence’s Belongings Out Of Window Onto White House Lawn appeared first on The Babylon Bee.