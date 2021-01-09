According to a friend, here in the Fifty States, 9 billion rounds of small-arms ammo are manufactured every year, of which 5 billion are centerfire and 4 billion are rimfire. The military has 1.5 billion rounds of small-arms ammo in military stocks for contingency. A LOT of ammo. No information on how much of that 5 billion is sold to police, armed federal and state agencies, and guvmint contractors. The military’s stash does include a bit of rimfire – .22-cal is good training ammo, civilian OR military. But clearly, civilians have a lot more than the military.

This, my friend suggests, is enough to demonstrate that gun control has no chance, whatever Biden, Harris, Schumer, and Pelosi dream of.

And he may be right. Certainly if the fight over gun control becomes a shooting war. And enough of a civil war that a good many military and cop types will defect to “anti-government” forces. Usually with at least some small arms and ammo. Even when you take retail and wholesale stores and manufacturers’ inventory, the military ammo is located in a lot fewer places. Admittedly with much better security, but still vulnerable to theft, robbery, and “liberation.” NOT a few thousand rounds in dozens of places in small towns and rural areas and hundreds of caches in most larger urban areas. And probably thousands in the megalopolitan areas.

(Yup, even NYC and LA and Babylon-by-the-Bay. You don’t think the mafias and the gangbangers and the blue-gangers don’t have their stashes, regardless of all the anti-RKBA laws, do you?)

But will gun control really be prevented JUST by an armed citizenry? Will police and military go from door to door knocking on doors (or knocking them down) to steal your guns and your ammo?

It really doesn’t work that way, children. It doesn’t need to. The events of the last half-century and especially the last quarter-century or so demonstrate that. They shall no doubt start with lots and lots of laws and regulations. And even more public, peer pressure. The hoploclasts (gun haters) will use the same PSAs we see right now on American highways and hear on American radios: “Umpty-million children live in houses with unsecured, loaded guns” and “Any child who has gun-toting parents is likely to turn into a mass-murderer” and all the rest. Except doubled down, of course.

The PSAs are followed-up and reinforced by teaching in schools, in churches, and most government public meetings. And of course, on social media. On storefronts, and more. So that when the laws change, the marks (or rubes, if you prefer) come pouring in to gun turn-ins and police stations and beg for $100 Wal-Mart cards in exchange for a $300 automatic pistol or a $500 hunting rifle.

And in some places, with various excuses, the cops WILL come knocking (or not) to steal weapons: fear of “instability,” any breath of “domestic violence,” suggestive tweets or Fakebook postings, or… increasingly, stoolies ratting out those they hate.

The point is, that a very large number of people who are presently armed WILL voluntarily, with relatively minor pressure, surrender their weapons and ammo. And of those who refuse to surrender them, they will go to great lengths to avoid any direct confrontation with the gun-stealers.

After we take those two groups away, will those cops and military who slavishly break their oaths to the Constitution to obey the orders STILL be outgunned?

I, like you, may have my doubts – especially in the States where large majorities of voters have already been brainwashed into believing that elections solve anything. But I am confident that in Flyover Country – in the Great Plains and many of the Rocky Mountain States and some Southern States, people WILL outgun the hoplophobes, hoploclasts, and their greedy, power-mad, and still fearful political masters.

Am I too optimistic?