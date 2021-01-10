My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Whiteboard1: President Trump, Benefits v Costs

Whiteboard2: “Practical” Free Speech

Practical freedom of speech ended this week

Chants of “hang pence” and a shot fired

TDS has been cured

Vatican blackout conspiracy theories

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1248 Scott Adams: Trump’s Final Scorecard, Vatican Blackout Conspiracy Theories, and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.