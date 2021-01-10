Episode 1248 Scott Adams: Trump’s Final Scorecard, Vatican Blackout Conspiracy Theories, and More

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Whiteboard1: President Trump, Benefits v Costs
- Whiteboard2: “Practical” Free Speech
- Practical freedom of speech ended this week
- Chants of “hang pence” and a shot fired
- TDS has been cured
- Vatican blackout conspiracy theories
