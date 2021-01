WASHINGTON, D.C.—With people on all sides pointing fingers over who really caused the riots at the Capitol last week, there is mounting evidence that the perpetrators weren't Trump supporters and weren't Antifa, but instead were Trump supporters disguised as Antifa disguised as Trump supporters.

