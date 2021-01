GATES OF HEAVEN—Christians want to get to Heaven -- it’s supposed to be a pretty great place -- but as it turns out, it’s not as easy as getting a camel through the eye of a needle. It has now been confirmed that there is a quiz before anyone is let into Heaven, the first question being, “Are you a Calvinist or an Arminian?”

The post Oh No! The First Question At The Gates Of Heaven Is 'Are You A Calvinist Or An Arminian?' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.