WASHINGTON D.C.—Pathetic beta-male President Donald Trump is now preparing to peacefully hand over the presidency to the senile Joe Biden who stole the election. Loser Trump has completely given up, admitting that the liberal media, Democrats, and the rest of the Marxists trying to destroy our country have bested him.

