White supremacy is everywhere, and white supremacists run the entertainment industry, trying to brainwash our kids. You might be someone who thinks kids' shows are just harmless fun, but then you're just complicit. It is not enough not to be a white supremacist, you must be actively anti-white supremacist by screaming at your kids about all the white supremacy they're consuming every day.

The post 12 Children's Shows That Blatantly Promote White Supremacy appeared first on The Babylon Bee.