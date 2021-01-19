Episode 1257 Scott Adams: I Tell You How the Giant Pile of Pocket Lint Called Joe Biden is Doing So Far

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- “Narrative Business” is a better label than “Fake News”
- Who divided the country, President Trump or CNN?
- The biggest threats to the country
- The worst start of any President so far
- Is tremendous empathy a good leadership quality?
- Biden doubts the loyalty of the troops?
