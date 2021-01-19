One Million Pageviews

Silver here. Today is a special day. Today the Living Freedom blog has logged One Million pageviews. Those are pageviews since Claire left Backwoods Home in August 2016. Today marks one million views since that time. Claire started Living Freedom 11 years ago tomorrow, on January 20, 2010. The total number of pageviews over the life of Living Freedom is certainly far higher. Claire has been a tireless voice for liberty, freedom, and personal responsibility for over 2 decades. Her books are timeless and seem prescient today. She has inspired and taught thousands of people about living free in…