Satan Confirms Hell Is Just House Full Of Smoke Detectors But You Can Never Figure Out Which One Is Beeping

HELL—Satan has confirmed that hell doesn't have any fire or torture or little devils poking you with pitchforks. Instead, the place of eternal torment is simply a regular suburban house. Like most houses, it has smoke detectors, in case a fire starts. But one of the smoke detectors is beeping a low-battery warning, and you will never, ever figure out which one it is.

