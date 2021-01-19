Trump Criticized For Loudly Denouncing Incoming Administration And Not Just Spying On Them Like A Normal President

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump is taking heavy criticism for loudly denouncing the incoming Biden administration and not just spying on them as other presidents have done in the past. The nation is demanding that Trump remain "presidential" by appearing to say nice things about the incoming president and secretly try to undermine his next four years in office.

