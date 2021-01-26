The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1264 Scott Adams PART1: All the News That’s Fit to Sip. Get in Here.

January 26, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Twitter’s new Birdwatch feature
  • Israel will attack Iran if Biden/Iran nuclear deal
  • Will Biden clash with teachers unions?
  • Impeaching George Washington over slavery
  • Critical Ethnic Studies in California high schools
  • Aaron Rupar and cannibal dinner invites

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1264 Scott Adams PART1: All the News That’s Fit to Sip. Get in Here. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x