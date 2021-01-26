Episode 1264 Scott Adams PART2: All the News That’s Fit to Sip. Get in Here.
January 26, 2021 | by Scott Adams
- Twitter’s new Birdwatch feature
- Israel will attack Iran if Biden/Iran nuclear deal
- Will Biden clash with teachers unions?
- Impeaching George Washington over slavery
- Critical Ethnic Studies in California high schools
- Aaron Rupar and cannibal dinner invites
