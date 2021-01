Family Carefully Times Trip To Church To Miss Opening Worship Set

January 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WOOD GROVE, OR—The Ryder family carefully timed their trip to church this Sunday so they would arrive late, but not too late -- just tardy enough to miss the opening worship set, and slip in for the sermon.

