Google Reports Sudden Spike In Searches For ‘Can You Take Back Your Vote For President’ Among Biden Voters

January 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Google has reported a sudden spike in searches for the term "can you take back your vote for president" among Biden voters.

