Journalists Justify Loudly Cheering On Biden As It’s Needed To Keep Him Awake

January 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON D.C.—There has been some controversy with the change in press coverage of the Biden Administration versus the Trump Administration, as the press seems to have exchanged their adversarial role and replaced it with long stretches of clapping and obnoxious cheering. Journalists justify this change in tone, though, saying that they need to loudly cheer on President Joe Biden in order to keep him awake.

