Man Who Called Half The Country Racists All Year Calls For Unity

January 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The man who strongly implied half the nation were racist, Nazi, white supremacists for the entire presidential campaign has called for the nation to unify, sources confirmed Tuesday.

