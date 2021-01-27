The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1265 Scott Adams: The News, Historians, A Virus Test That’ll Make You Turn the Other Cheek

January 27, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

Content:

  • CNN’s propagandist, John Avlon
  • Origin of the phrase “The Big Lie”
  • A standing army guarding DC?
  • Literary agent fired for Gab and Parler accounts
  • Normalizing genecide
  • Rand Paul on impeachment 

