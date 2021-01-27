FDA Approves New, Even More Accurate COVID Test That Requires A Swab Of Your Exposed Heart

January 27, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—After concerning reports of inaccurate nasal-swab COVID tests, and the release of a slightly more accurate anal-swab test, the FDA has approved the use of the most accurate COVID test yet, which will require a swab of your open, still-beating heart.

