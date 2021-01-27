Man Brilliantly Debunks Incorrect Thing He Found Online With Another Incorrect Thing He Found Online

January 27, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

GOSHEN, IN—The internet is a safer place today after local social media user Josh Drevelle heroically debunked a random thing he found online with another random thing he found online. According to reliable, fact-checked sources that can easily be found online, Josh first encountered this ridiculous opinion while scrolling through Facebook.

The post Man Brilliantly Debunks Incorrect Thing He Found Online With Another Incorrect Thing He Found Online appeared first on The Babylon Bee.