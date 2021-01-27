South Bay Returns to the Supreme Court

January 27, 2021 | by Josh Blackman

Yesterday, I queried whether the Supreme Court was finished with emergency COVID-19 Free Exercise Clause litigation. Soon enough, we will see. The South Bay United Pentecostal Church has returned to the Supreme Court with an emergency application for a writ of injunctive relief. South Bay's biggest obstacle will be California's changed policy. Is the controversy moot? Or will the game of whack-a-mole continue? South Bay has filed a supplemental letter addressing the new policy. Circuit Justice Kagan has requested a response by Friday. Stay tuned.