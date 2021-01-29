Op-Ed: What Will Get This Economy Going Again Is Child Labor

January 29, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

“Lazy, good for nothing kids!” That’s a phrase you hear a lot these days -- especially if you’re around me, because I say it a lot. The economy is in the toilet, we got a so-called “pandemic,” and riots are everywhere, and what are kids up to? They’re on their tik toks and on their scooters and fiddling with the stock market -- doing no good for no one! Well, I have a solution for everything -- even better than wearing hats.

The post Op-Ed: What Will Get This Economy Going Again Is Child Labor appeared first on The Babylon Bee.