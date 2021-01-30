Language Experts Marvel At Whiny Child’s Ability To Turn ‘Mom’ Into Four-Syllable Word

January 30, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Maisy Jones, an eleven-year-old girl from Annapolis, is generating intense interest from a group of researchers at the Linguistic Society of America (LSA). According to their findings, the child has the remarkable ability to turn the word “mom,” commonly pronounced with one syllable, into a word with four syllables. It appears, however, that this multi-syllabic pronunciation only occurs when the girl is whining about something.

