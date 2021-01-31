Episode 1268 Scott Adams: Sunday Coffee and Headlines

January 31, 2021 | by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

China boosted US media created HOAXES

Psychology of the Q phenomena

Impeachment defense strategy

The Big Lie

Reciprocity for preferred labels and pronouns

Executive orders bonanza

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1268 Scott Adams: Sunday Coffee and Headlines appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.