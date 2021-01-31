Episode 1268 Scott Adams: Sunday Coffee and Headlines
January 31, 2021 | by Scott Adams
My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- China boosted US media created HOAXES
- Psychology of the Q phenomena
- Impeachment defense strategy
- The Big Lie
- Reciprocity for preferred labels and pronouns
- Executive orders bonanza
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1268 Scott Adams: Sunday Coffee and Headlines appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments