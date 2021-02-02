Brickbat: The Boob Tube

February 2, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

Los Angeles County officials have allowed outdoor dining for the first time in two months. The county barred restaurants last year from outside dining to combat the coronavirus. But the reopening comes with some continuing restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus, including requiring that tables be no less than eight feet apart and seat no more than six people. Oh, and TVs must be turned off or removed. Officials say allowing people to watch TV could cause restaurant patios to become overcrowded.