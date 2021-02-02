Official Covid Death Numbers: The Fraud, the Killing

February 2, 2021 | by Jon Rappoport

There are several reasons to reject and ignore ALL COVID statistics. Chief among the reasons—no one has proved that the virus, SARS-CoV-2, exists.

But for purposes of this discussion, and to show, once again, that the medical cartel is deeply mired in fraud and killing, let’s have a look at official COVID death numbers in the US.

Death numbers are a significant metric, because, obviously, all other so-called “cases” recover and live.

AARP: Oct. 30, 2020: “In a pandemic filled with grim statistics, one of the grimmest has gone largely unnoticed: 95 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred among people who were 50 or older. This even though the majority of coronavirus cases have been reported in people under age 50.”

“The unnerving numbers don’t end there. About 8 in 10 deaths have been among people 65 and older, according to the latest demographic data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Let’s move forward in time. From statista.com, “Number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) deaths in the U.S. as of January 23, 2021”:

“Between the beginning of February 2020 and January 23, 2021, of 359,352 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the United States, almost 115,700 had occurred among those aged 85 years and older.”

Statista goes on to report the COVID death numbers among other age groups. Age 75-84: 99,342 deaths. Age 65-74: 76,404 deaths. Age 55-64: 42,031 deaths.

Adding up all the COVID deaths in the 55-and-older age groups, we get 333,477—out of 359,352 total COVID deaths registered at the time of the Statista report.

93% of all COVID deaths in the US have occurred in people 55 years old and older.

I’ll build on that analysis: Most of these people who died had multiple long-term health conditions. They had been treated, for years, perhaps decades, with toxic medical drugs.

Buying into COVID propaganda, most of these elderly people were terrified they might receive a diagnosis of COVID-19. Then they DID receive that diagnosis.

THEN they were put into isolation, cut off from contact with family and loved ones—and they folded up and died.

NO VIRUS REQUIRED.

Note: Some of these elderly and frail people were heavily sedated and put on breathing ventilators. In a large New York study of hospitalized COVID patients, 97.2% of all patients 65 and older who were put on ventilators died. 97.2 PERCENT.

Whether ventilated or not, in these 55-and-older patients, we are talking about FORCED PREMATURE DEATHS—through terror induced by the COVID diagnosis, plus isolation from friends and family, on top of their prior serious health conditions and long-term toxic medical treatments.

NO VIRUS NECESSARY.

No need for a fairy tale virus to explain their deaths.

Therefore, using official death numbers, roughly 93% of all US COVID deaths are explained with no reference to a virus.

“Well, we killed as many old people as we could. That gives us the necessary COVID numbers…”

Perhaps you think the 55-64 age group is “too young.” I shouldn’t include them. All right. If we just consider 65 and older, the deaths in that group are 81% of all US COVID deaths. Still a staggering figure.

There is no pandemic.

