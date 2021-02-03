After Just Two Weeks Off Twitter, Trump Becomes Monk, Achieves Total Enlightenment

February 3, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

TIBET—Deep within the forests, beyond the rushing waters, and upon the highest hill of the lowest valley, Donald J. Trump has awoken and reached enlightenment. Permanently banned from Twitter, Trump has now found the time to search deep within and tackle the world’s largest problems ailing humanity.

