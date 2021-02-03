Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing The Monstars To Compete In Women’s Basketball League

February 3, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Biden, in his executive order signing frenzy, has approved a new policy that is sure to shake up women’s sports. Now, the infamous Monstars will be allowed to participate in women’s basketball leagues.

