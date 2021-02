Progress: Biden Signs Order Providing Free Gender Transition Surgeries To Migrant Kids In Cages

February 3, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a move hailed as "beautiful" and "compassionate," President Biden has signed an executive order mandating that all migrant children being held in cages at the border be offered free gender reassignment surgery.

The post Progress: Biden Signs Order Providing Free Gender Transition Surgeries To Migrant Kids In Cages appeared first on The Babylon Bee.