The Babylon Bee’s List Of Updated Terms For Journalists, Now That Biden Is President

February 3, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

The nightmare is over! Now that the evil racist dictator Trump has been removed from office by the power of democracy and a 30,000-man standing army, journalists can now resume their normal routines of napping on the job and writing about ice cream.

The post The Babylon Bee's List Of Updated Terms For Journalists, Now That Biden Is President appeared first on The Babylon Bee.