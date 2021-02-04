8 Troubling Examples Of Toxic Femininity

February 4, 2021 | by Chris Future

You've heard of toxic masculinity. But what about toxic femininity? Toxic femininity is women injecting themselves into oppressed males' spaces, asserting their dominance, and making males feel unwelcome. They do this in subtle, sometimes insidious ways, but if you spend every waking moment getting mad about it and thinking really hard, you can learn to recognize the signs of toxic femininity:

The post 8 Troubling Examples Of Toxic Femininity appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...