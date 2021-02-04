AOC’s Capitol Story Is Crumbling

February 4, 2021 | by Chris Future

‘Squad’ leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made great political hay out of last month’s storming of the Capitol. She has talked it up as an attempted terror attack. ‘We came close to half of the House nearly dying’, she said in the days after the event. She insists she was in imminent danger of being ‘murdered’. She has used her ‘trauma’ at the Capitol to bolster her calls for a war on domestic terror and for tearing up the First Amendment. And this week, she likened those who have challenged her overreaction to sexual abusers.

But it turns out that AOC’s story is not all it seems. For one thing, she was not in the main Capitol building at the time of the riot. She was, instead, in the House Offices across the street, which were mostly left alone by rioters.

In an Instagram live this week, AOC said that she ran ‘back into my office’ during the riot. A Newsweek report said that as ‘members of the mob banged against the door, Ocasio-Cortez believed “this was the moment where I thought everything was over”’. This has since been corrected to make clear ‘the mob’ never entered her office. The original report was spotted by Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose office is two doors down from AOC’s. She tweeted that ‘Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway’.

What’s even stranger is that it’s not clear which office AOC was in at the time. While AOC refers to her own office in her Instagram live, which is in the Cannon House Office Building, Democrat representative Katie Porter says AOC was in her office, in the Longworth Building. And AOC has thanked Porter publicly for ‘holding it down that day’ and ‘offering safety’. But whichever building AOC was in, rioters did not overrun it.

