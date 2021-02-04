CDC Sleight of Hand Revealed in Covid-19 Death Rates

February 4, 2021 | by Chris Future

On March 24, 2020 the Centers for Disease Control fooled all Americans there were more deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus infection by changing the guidelines for determination of co-morbid conditions that contributed to death.

According to a breaking report at GreenMedInfo, this led to a 16.7-fold increase in deaths attributed to COVID-19, or ~425,000 COVID-19 related deaths on January 29, 2021 or 13 deaths over 10,000 Americans.

Using long-established guidelines, the accumulated death toll from COVID-19 would have been just 25,429 deaths on that same date, or less than 1 death per 10,000 Americans (see chart below). The entire fraud, which violates U.S. law, is described in detail in the October 12, 2020 issue of Science, Public Health Policy & The Law, and has gone unreported by the nation’s news media.

Excerpts from the report are provided below:

“Why would the CDC decide against using a system of data collection & reporting they authored, and which has been in use nationwide for 17 years without incident, in favor of an untested & unproven system exclusively for COVID-19 without discussion and peer-review? Did the CDC’s decision to abandon a known and proven effective system also breach several federal laws that ensure data accuracy and integrity? Did the CDC knowingly alter rules for reporting cause of death in the presence of comorbidity exclusively for COVID-19? If so, why?

“The CDC published guidelines on March 24, 2020 that substantially altered how cause of death is recorded exclusively for COVID-19. This change was enacted apparently without public opportunity for comment or peer-review. As a result, a capricious alteration to data collection has compromised the accuracy, quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of their published data, leading to a significant increase in COVID-19 fatalities. This decision by the CDC may have subverted the legal oversight of the Office of Management & Budget as Congressionally authorized.

“The CDC’s rules for data collection, published data, and statistical analyses are legally required to comply with the laws established by the Information Quality Act (IQA), enacted by Congress in December 2000 as Section 515 of Public Law 106- 554, which required the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to “provide policy and procedural guidance to Federal agencies for ensuring and maximizing the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information (including statistical information) disseminates by Federal agencies.”

“We allege that the complete absence of the appropriate Federal Register records is evidence that the CDC knowingly and willingly violated the IQA & PRA. As a direct consequence of implementing the two documents below without OMB approval, there was significant inflation of COVID-19 case and fatality data.

“COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization. As such, any data gathering related to this illness must be done with the utmost transparency to ensure the public and public officials have sound data upon which to make vitally important decisions.

“Yet, the CDC failed to follow the OMB Guidelines as required by Congress and, in doing so, violated the law and also violated the public trust.

“The Council of State & Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) position paper paved the way for unlicensed and medically untrained contact tracers to illegally diagnose patients without any medical examination or confirmatory lab testing. In fact, they could do so without even seeing or talking to the patient in question.

“By adopting both the March 24, 2020 NVSS COVID-19 Alert No. 2 and the April 14, 2020 CSTE position paper, the CDC knowingly and willfully compromised the integrity of data they collected, published, and analyzed. We allege the CDC intentionally violated federal law with respect to integrity of information.

“Tens of thousands of Americans have died without access to potentially life-saving medications like hydroxychloroquine or nutrient therapies like intravenous Vitamin C. Couple this with the tragic reality that so many Americans.

