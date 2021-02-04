Snopes Rates AOC’s Account Of Capitol Attack As ‘Factually Inaccurate But Morally True’

February 4, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Snopes has fact-checked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's account of the attack on the Capitol, rating her claim that she was in mortal danger with rioters literally inches away from her as "factually inaccurate but morally true."

