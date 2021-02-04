Useful Quotes in Defense of Vaccine Skepticism

February 4, 2021 | by Chris Future

“The number of ‘cases’ in turn is dependent on the numbers of ‘positive’ PCR tests. You may have seen the term ‘casedemic’ being used to describe the situation, and while that term can also be misused, it legitimately calls attention to the problem of using PCR tests for diagnostic purposes and justifying policies based on PCR test ‘cases’ rather than clinically-confirmed illnesses…While PCR tests can be useful to confirm a diagnosis of COVID-19, they should never be used by themselves as a diagnostic tool. Yet, in ‘case’ counts, that is precisely what’s been done: people who do not have the disease and are not contagious are being counted as COVID-19 ‘cases’ on the basis of an unreliable lab test, and these numbers in turn are being cited to justify continued lockdown measures.” – Jeremy R. Hammond, Independent Journalist and Author – www.jeremyrhammond.com

“Covid-19 ‘cases’ are a practically meaningless metric, especially in light of how their numbers are determined by counting ’positive’ results from RT-PCR tests that do not distinguish between viable virus and non-infectious viral RNA fragments. Even the lockdown-loving New York Times has admitted that 90% of so-called ‘cases’ in the US have been individuals who were probably not contagious.” — Jeremy R. Hammond

“Just as there are professional propagandists masquerading as ‘journalists’, so are there propagandists dutifully masquerading in their role as ‘scientists’ to deceive the public in order to manufacture consent for harmful authoritarian policies.” – Jeremy R. Hammond

“…if a person gets a “positive” PCR test result at a cycle threshold of 35 or higher (as applied in most US labs and many European labs), the chance that the person is infectious is less than 3%. The chance that the person received a “false positive” result is 97% or higher.” – Swiss Policy Research

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask…While masks may block some droplets, they do not provide the level of protection people think they do. Wearing a mask may also have unintended consequences: People who wear masks tend to touch their face more often to adjust them, which can spread germs from their hands.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci (60 Minutes interview – March 8, 2020)

“The question is, when do you know enough? When do you know enough to say that a vaccine’s (theoretical) benefits outweigh its theoretical risks?…You don’t know how long protection is going to last. You’re only going to know that afterwards. You don’t know whether it causes…side effect(s). You’re only going to know that afterwards.”…”If we don’t have adequate data in the greater-than-65-year-old group, then the greater-than-65-year-old person shouldn’t get this vaccine.” – Paul Offit – September 9, 2020

“Aluminum adjuvants (which are present in many vaccines) cause behavioral abnormalities, abnormal weight gain, learning and memory impairment, motor neuron death/apoptosis, neuromuscular strength deficits, chronic microglial activation/brain inflammation and large increases in brain and spinal cord aluminum content. These adverse effects occur at dosages less than or approximately equal to dosages received by infants according to the CDC vaccine schedule.” – Informed Consent Action Network

“The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical (and vaccine) industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.”– Arnold Seymour Relman, MD (1923-2014), Harvard Professor of Medicine and former Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine

“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) derives a majority of its outside contributions – estimated at more than $25 million per year – from pharmaceutical companies that make vaccines. The pediatricians that the AAP represents derive the majority of their annual revenues from the administration of vaccines to their pediatric patients.” –J.B. Handley

“The majority of studies that authorities point to as proof that vaccines do not cause autism have been published in a (Big Pharma-subsidized) journal called Pediatrics , the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics. As we know, the AAP is a trade union for pediatricians.” – J.B. Handley

“You’d be amazed at the number of physicians who don’t know what’s in a vaccine. They’ll say, well, there’s the bacteria or the virus you want to vaccinate against, and then there’s a little immune stimulant in there to help stimulate the immunity so they react against those viral antigens. They don’t know about these other chemicals in there like aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, special proteins, special lipids that are known to be brain toxic, that are known to induce autoimmunity in the brain. They’re not aware of that. They don’t know that monosodium glutamate (MSG) is also in a lot of vaccines. MSG is a brain excitotoxin. They’re not aware of what’s in the vaccine they’re giving!”1

— Russell Blaylock, MD

“Most physicians haven’t got a clue about vaccines. Physicians are undeservedly endowed with a mantle of authority and therefore most of their patients think vaccines are simple, safe and effective. And therefore, there is nothing much to know about vaccines except that they somehow illicit magical antibodies that will protect the inoculated patient for life. Total ignorance. But that’s what ‘The Snake’ tells physicians starting in medical school; and, since medical school (and nursing school) professors are also undeservedly endowed with a mantle of authority, both of whose healthcare professional groups believed it from the start. Until they get bit.” – Anonymous Anti-Over-Vaccination activist parent

“The true mortality rate of Corona virus is less than one in 100,000, or ≤ 0.001%, which is even 10 times less than the whistleblowers explain why they died. Therefore, it was not the Corona/COVID-19 virus that killed them. Professor Püschel concludes strongly that we have absolutely no reason to fear that the virus will kill us. The average age of the Corona/COVID-19 dead that Professor Püschel did autopsies on was 80 years old, and they all had one or more severe diseases that could explain why they died. Therefore, it was not the Corona/COVID-19 virus that killed them. Prof Püschel concludes strongly, that we have absolutely no reason to fear that the virus will kill us.” — Søren Ventegodt, MD, Copenhagen, Denmark

“The pharmaceutical industry obviously benefits from the panic over the COVID-19 pandemic. Could it be that the pharmaceutical companies have influenced how the mortality is measured and how the statistics are interpreted? Could commercial interests from the pharmaceutical companies producing vaccines for the world influence the way the World Health Organization (WHO) operates, the information it provided, the advice and guidance it offers to the world? Yes, it is possible, and it could explain how this whole Corona alarm and panic started. The stronger the interest, the less you can trust the data. If there is money involved, you need to be especially skeptical.

“A medical statistic made by a provider or manufacturer of a drug or a vaccine is normally flawed and manipulated to such an extent that you cannot believe in the statistics. To answer this question about how big the influence of the pharma industry might be we need a deep exploration of the WHO, its peoples, the communication between internal organizations in the WHO, and with the industry and people related to the pharmaceutical industry. We need total transparency and full access to all communication in and with the WHO. The lack of openness has earlier made it difficult to investigate the WHO’s Processes.” See this.

“Do you remember the “Swine Flu Scandal” of 2009 and the World Health Organization’s (and CDC’s) panicky pandemic prognosis at that time? The definition of ‘pandemic’ was changed by WHO 12 years ago to ‘just a worldwide disease’. Many serious illnesses and many deaths were not required anymore, to announce a pandemic. Due to this change the WHO was able to declare the swine flu pandemic in 2009, with the result that (fast-tracked, poorly tested, and therefore dangerous) vaccines were produced and sold worldwide, on the basis of contracts that have been kept secret until today. During the swine flu in 2009, Drosten was one of those who stirred up panic in the population; repeating over and over again that the swine flu would claim many hundreds of thousands, even millions of deaths, all over the world. Thanks to Germany’s Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, this hoax was brought to an end before it would lead to even more serious consequences.” — Dr Reiner Fuellmich

“Also remember that the WHO has lied before, in 2009, when they said the swine flu was dangerous and millions would die, and based on this, most governments bought many vaccines. It turned out that the swine flu was just the normal flu, and what is even more worrying, the vaccines the governments had bought had to be destroyed because of negative side effects. Many children became handicapped because of the (toxic)swine flu vaccines. There is a conflict of interests in WHO (and the world’s CDCs) because they are sponsored by pharmaceutical industries. The swine flu scandal is documented.” — Dr Reiner Fuellmich

“Sweden (with no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics.” — Dr Reiner Fuellmich

“Under the rules of civil tort law, all those who have been harmed by these PCR-test-induced lockdowns are entitled to receive full compensation for their losses. In particular, there is a duty to compensate – that is, a duty to pay damages for the loss of profits suffered by companies and self-employed employed persons as a result of the lockdown and other measures. In the meantime, however, the anti-corona measures have caused, and continue to cause, such devastating damage to the world population’s health and economy that the crimes committed by Messrs. Drosten, Wieler and the WHO must be legally qualified as actual crimes against humanity, as defined in section 7 of the International Criminal Code.” – Dr Reiner Fuellmich

“When the New York Times and other media have reported that SARS-CoV-2 is airborne transmissible because such-and-such a study found viral RNA in air samples, they were stating a fallacious conclusion.” – Jeremy R. Hammond

“If the (PCR) Test works — Why the False Positives?

If the Masks work – Why the Six Feet?

If the Six Feet works – Why the Masks?

If all Three work – Why the Lockdown?

If all Four work – Why the Vaccine?

If SARS-CoV-2 exists – Why has the virus not been isolated?” – Geoffrey Callaghan(See here, “The Roadmap for the Next Phase” of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” New World Order Agenda of the Planet’s Greediest Billionaires and the Planet’s Most Sociopathic Multinational Corporations (particularly the CEOs of the Biggest Multinational Pharmaceutical Corporations [Big Pharma, Big Vaccine, Big Banks, Big Tech, Big Medicine, Big Media) and the Assorted Recipients of Bribes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum])

The following 7 paragraphs are from the Dr Richard Moskowitz article “The Case Against Immunizations”

“It is dangerously misleading, and indeed the exact opposite of the truth, to claim that a vaccine renders us ‘immune’ to or protects us against an acute disease, if in fact it only drives the disease deeper into the interior and causes us to harbor it chronically instead, with the result that our responses to it become progressively weaker but show less and less of a tendency to heal or resolve themselves spontaneously. What I propose, then, is to investigate as thoroughly and objectively as I can how the vaccines actually work inside the human body, and to begin by simply paying attention to the implications of what we already know. Consider the process of falling ill with and recovering from a typical acute disease, such as the measles, in contrast with what we can observe following (the intramuscular) administration of the measles vaccine.”

“…Once inhaled by a susceptible individual, the [measles] virus undergoes a prolonged period of silent multiplication, first in the tonsils, adenoids, and accessory lymphoid aggregations of the nasopharynx; later in the regional lymph nodes of the head and neck; and eventually, several days later, it passes into the blood and enters the spleen, the liver, the thymus, and the bone marrow, the ‘visceral’ organs of the immune system. Throughout this ‘incubation’ period, which lasts from 10 to 14 days, the patient typically feels quite well, and experiences few or no symptoms of any kind.”

“By the time that the first symptoms of measles appear, circulating antibodies are already detectable in the blood, and the height of the symptomatology coincides with the peak of the antibody response. In other words, the ‘illness’ that we call the measles is simply the definitive effort of the immune system to clear this virus from the blood. Notice also that this expulsion is accomplished by sneezing and coughing, i. e., via the same route through which it entered in the first place. It is abundantly clear from the above that the process of mounting and recovering from an acute illness like the measles involves a general mobilization of the immune system as a whole, including inflammation of the previously sensitized tissues at the portal(s) of entry, activation of leukocytes, macrophages, and the serum complement system, and a host of other mechanisms, of which the production of circulating antibodies is only one, and by no means the most important.”

“Such splendid outpourings indeed represent the decisive experiences in the normal physiological maturation of the immune system in the life of a healthy child. For recovery from the measles not only protects children from being susceptible to it again, no matter how many more times they may be exposed to it, but also prepares them to respond promptly and effectively to any other infections they may encounter in the future. The ability to mount a vigorous acute response to infection must therefore be reckoned among the most fundamental requirements of health and well-being that we all share.”

“By contrast, the live but artificially attenuated measles-virus vaccine is injected directly into the blood, by-passing the normal port of entry, and sets up at most a brief inflammatory reaction at the injection site, or perhaps in the regional lymph nodes, with no local sensitization at the normal portal of entry, no ‘incubation period,’ no generalized inflammatory response, and no generalized outpouring. By ‘tricking’ the body in this fashion, we have accomplished precisely what the entire immune system seems to have evolved to prevent: we have placed the virus directly into the blood and given it free and immediate access to the major immune organs and tissues, without any obvious mechanism or route for getting rid of it.”

“The result is the production of circulating antibodies against the virus, which can in fact be measured in the blood; but this antibody response occurs as an isolated technical feat, without any overt illness to recover from, or any noticeable improvement in the general health of the recipient. Indeed, I submit that exactly the opposite is true, that the price we have to pay for these antibodies is the persistence of viral elements in the blood for long periods of time, perhaps permanently, which in turn carries with it a systematic weakening of our capacity to mount an acute response, not only to the measles, but to other infections as well.”

“Far from producing a genuine immunity, then, my suspicion and my fear is that vaccines act by interfering with and even suppressing the immune response as a whole, in much the same way that radiation, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, and other anti-inflammatory drugs do. Artificial ‘immunization’ focuses on antibody production, a single aspect of the immune process, disarticulates it, and allows it to stand for the whole, in much the same way as chemical suppression of an elevated blood pressure is accepted as a valid substitute for genuine healing or cure of the patient whose blood pressure has risen. It is the frosting on the cake, without the cake. The worst part of this counterfeiting is that it becomes more difficult, if not impossible, for vaccinated children to mount a normally acute and vigorous response to infection, by substituting for it a much weaker, essentially chronic response, with little or no tendency to heal itself spontaneously.” – Dr Richard Moskowitz – from “The Case Against Immunizations”

