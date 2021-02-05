AOC Claims She Was Killed In The Capitol Riots And Is Now A Ghost

February 5, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON D.C.—Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the world’s smartest socialist, gave more harrowing testimony of her experience during the January 6th riot at the Capitol. She said it was even worse than what she had previously revealed, stating that she was, in fact, killed by the riot and is now a ghost.

The post AOC Claims She Was Killed In The Capitol Riots And Is Now A Ghost appeared first on The Babylon Bee.