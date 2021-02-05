Baker’s Dozen™ Reasons to expand government control

February 5, 2021 | by TPOL Nathan

Now 10 days into the new era of “restoring democracy” after the fascist (Republican) regime of The Donald, are we seeing better just what the reasons to reset the Fifty States are?

Some ideas of why it is essential to expand government controls (and therefore, power):

The war on Right-wing Domestic Terrorism is now number one. Our democracy has been directly attacked: a couple of thousand people (might have) attempted to overthrow it and make The Donald King. (But we cannot forget Russian and Chinese and Israeli terrorism, of course.) The COVID-19 Beer Flu Chinese Flu Wuhan Flu CCP Flu Pandemic. This might have been #1 if not for 6 JAN and the need to make Donald Trump into the new Emmanuel Goldstein. But with millions of Americans catching it every week, and the horrendous fatality rate, we must ensure that no face goes undiapered. The fight to ensure Every Woman’s Right to Kill Her Own Baby must go on. The future of the planet is dependent on reducing the population of the dispicables and undesirables. Manmade climate change is going to destroy the planet in 12 11 10 years. More and more action is essential now, even if it is too late. Inequity of gender and sexual preference and sexism. These are major reasons for the decay in our society and preventing explosive economic growth. Tracking down and punishing everyone who has ever done this – even if decades ago or when they were in kindergarten – is critical. The inequity of pay. This can only be solved by government edicts which establish ever-higher minimum pay rates. Because of evil businesses (and even local governments!), only the FedGov can fix this. Reparations for past inequity (especially slavery). These must be given to anyone of the same “race” (color) as anyone ever enslaved (provided they were black in skin color) must be made, wherever their ancestors lived at the time. (Unless the slaveowner was of the same skin color as their slaves, or the slaveowners were Muslim.) This is essential for economic equity. Dealing with American origins and foundations in slavery, colonialism, and conquest. These ideas must be spread, putting aside any idea that America’s founding and foundations are good. So the bad ideas must be overcome and erased from modern minds. Election reform to ensure that everyone living in America is able to vote on anything as often as they want, because we are a democracy. Under God, the people rule. Ending abuse of free speech, hate speech, and lack of inclusive speech. This must be a priority in order to assure that all Americans have complete freedom from fear and offense, or any sense of shame for anything. (Except for having the wrong skin color or being an American.) Controlling (and punishing) all people who supported (in any way including voting) any past “evil” leaders or rulers. They must be assumed to be evil monsters themselves and must be either prevented from ever saying anything deemed wrong – whether by imprisonment and punishment or reeducation. In the meantime, they must not be allowed to make a living to promote their evil ways. Disarmament. Many of the above conditions, as well as the epidemic of violence in our streets, demand that everyone be disarmed. (Except for the powers-that-be, those that guard them, and the politically correct.) Suppressing the roots of all these above evils to ensure a perfect society will result. The roots include (but are not limited to) white supremacy (including mathematics and real science, the Christian and Jewish religions, traditional morals, and personal responsibility.

Only government – and only the federal government – can have or obtain the power to do all these essential things. The only way these things can be done is to increase government power and control as quickly and as much as possible. Anything less is not acceptable. Only in this way is unity possible.

Now, I should point out (as others have) that Biden does not seem quite up to this task. Some believe that Harris may be able to do this, but point out that she is really another kind of Democrat centrist. Of course, the SJW and others who recognize the reality and importance of these thirteen reasons recognize this. Therefore, it is no surprise to see the rise of “Biden Derangement Syndrome.” (And I thought that BDS had something to do with Israel!)

No doubt, some savior on a white horse will be found.

In the meantime, watch for signs of both growing government control and specifically using the above reasons to justify it.

AFTERNOTE: This is intended to be satire. Give us some feedback! We’d love to hear from you.