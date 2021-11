Brickbat: Raising Cane

February 5, 2021 | by Chris Future

Authorities in Indonesia's Aceh province caned two men 77 times each for having sex with each other. The men were caught when neighbors broke into the room they were sharing and caught them. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia to enforce Islamic shariah law, which calls for up to 100 lashes for gay sex.



Read More...