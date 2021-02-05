Episode 1273 Scott Adams PART1: What Conservatives Get Wrong About Masks, How to Legally Fix an Election
February 5, 2021 | by Scott Adams
- Democrats begin to see danger of Teachers Unions
- President Trump won’t testify at impeachment
- Smartmatic sues FOX
- Bank of America volunteering info to law enforcement?
- Time says secret cabal “fortified” 2020 election?
- What conservatives get wrong about masks
