Episode 1273 Scott Adams PART2: What Conservatives Get Wrong About Masks, How to Legally Fix an Election

February 5, 2021 | by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

———–

Democrats begin to see danger of Teachers Unions

President Trump won’t testify at impeachment

Smartmatic sues FOX

Bank of America volunteering info to law enforcement?

Time says secret cabal “fortified” 2020 election?

What conservatives get wrong about masks

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1273 Scott Adams PART2: What Conservatives Get Wrong About Masks, How to Legally Fix an Election appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.