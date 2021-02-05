Josh Hawley Forgets to Put the First Things First

February 5, 2021 | by Chris Future

Before he was a politician, Josh Hawley was briefly a law professor at the University of Missouri. Not all of Senator Hawley's former colleagues are fans of his political career. Some, such as Frank Bowman, have been quite critical.

This week, Hawley's former colleague Thom Lambert posted a twitter thread on Senator Hawley's political turn more in sorrow than in anger. It it very much worth a read. It begins:

My former colleague @HawleyMO, whom I recruited to Mizzou Law and consider a friend, penned this @firstthingsmag piece. He argues that Robinhood's restriction on GameStop trading was a Big Tech conspiracy to hold down the little guy. A few thoughts. 1/x https://t.co/Zfl1Rb75nj — Thom Lambert (@profthomlambert) February 4, 2021

@HawleyMO is lying. I hate to say that of a friend, but it's true. He's saying things he knows are false. As many have explained, Robinhood halted certain trading to deal with a liquidity crisis. He knows there was no conspiracy to protect hedge funds. 2/x https://t.co/yCcaebVIGR — Thom Lambert (@profthomlambert) February 4, 2021

As they say, read the whole thing.



