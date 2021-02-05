The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Josh Hawley Forgets to Put the First Things First

February 5, 2021

Before he was a politician, Josh Hawley was briefly a law professor at the University of Missouri. Not all of Senator Hawley's former colleagues are fans of his political career. Some, such as Frank Bowman, have been quite critical.

This week, Hawley's former colleague Thom Lambert posted a twitter thread on Senator Hawley's political turn more in sorrow than in anger. It it very much worth a read. It begins:

 

 

As they say, read the whole thing.


