Trumpet Boy Blows Horn From White House Balcony Signaling Another Royal Decree From Biden

February 5, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Reporters rushed to the White House lawn today as they heard a familiar sound: the trumpeting of the Biden administration's official herald, Timmy Johnson. Johnson stood on the White House balcony and blasted the notes that signaled another royal decree from President Joe Biden.

