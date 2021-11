$1.9 Billion Stimulus Bill Expected To Stimulate National Debt

February 6, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congress is looking to pass a 1.9 billion-dollar stimulus package, which experts say will have a highly stimulating effect on the national debt.

The post $1.9 Billion Stimulus Bill Expected To Stimulate National Debt appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...