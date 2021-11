Biden Bans Trump From Intelligence Briefings, Fearing His Intellect May Become Too Powerful

February 6, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, DC— President Joe Biden has banned Trump from attending any more White House intelligence meetings for fear of Trump gaining any more intelligence. Biden believes that even one more meeting may result in Trump becoming too powerful.

